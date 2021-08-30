Sunny Leone joins the likes of Zeenat Aman, Amitabh Bachchan with new perfume line

Sunny Leone has added a line of perfumes to her PETA-certified beauty label Starstruck by SL. The actor who'll be seen in Vikram Bhatt's series Anamika has titled the collection Affetto; the 20-piece line features perfumes, deodorants and body mists, most of which have breathy, transitional notes that can be carried from one season to the next.

"The perfumes have hints of rose, musk, tangerine, magnolia. The goal wasn’t just to add another category to the brand but to introduce to people all over the globe, the world of high-end perfumery. Smells have a way of transporting you to a different world, old memories, a trip down the nostalgic lane. I want to be able to offer my audience that very vibe in a bottle," Sunny shared about the Affetto collection.

Sunny wore a metallic number by Shivani Awasty for her perfume launch

While almost every Hollywood A-lister and pop star has had their own line of signature scents (Beyonce, Rihanna, Britney Spears to name a few), the trend wasn't exactly big in Bollywood; only cult names like Zeenat Aman, Amitabh Bachchan have had their own perfumes in the past, usually under another brand. Zeenat Aman lent her name and face to a fragrance by French brand Jeanne Arthes, while Amitabh Bachchan has two lines of fragrances, introduced under French brand Lomani. Shilpa Shetty and Arjun Rampal launched their perfume labels in 2007 and 2012 respectively.

Sunny's Affetto line has 20 different scents

Though many Bollywood stars have come up with their own beauty labels (Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, Lisa Haydon), Sunny's Starstruck by SL is the first celebrity brand to offer such a diverse line of scents that too for women and men. The Affetto perfumes are packaged in stylised, curved glass bottles, while the mists and deodorants are designed to be mobile and easy to carry around. In keeping with the objective of the brand the perfume line was created without any form of animal testing and will be available on Sunny's website starstruckbysl.com post-Saturday.