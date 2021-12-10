Couturier Arpita Mehta reimagines Indian brides in her latest wedding collection

For more than a dozen years now, young designer Arpita Mehta is known for her minimalistic yet chic designs and ultra-feminine silhouettes that have caught the fancy of Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif among others.

Through her eponymous label, Mehta has always aimed at underscoring the beauty of Indian craftsmanship and her latest luxe wedding-festive collection is no exception either.

“This collection is very special to me. I wanted to create something that captures the heart of weddings during this new normal and reimagine a bridal line which is contemporary in its vision and is brought to life by our brides and their tribe,” she tells us.

Arpita Mehta's bridal edit

A glimpse at the collection will draw your attention towards the elegant and uncluttered silhouettes that include intricately embroidered gloves inspired by the Indian mehendi ceremony, the chain mail blouses with striking floral appliqués and the use of lush fabrics like organzas. The collection has strappy bustiers and tiny bralettes with embroidery details, long-sleeved boleros with mirror work to add further glamour to them and other regular bridal creations as lehengas, cholis, and dupattas with intricate embellishments. Mehta has kept the colour palette vibrant with hues of dust pink, mint, fuchsia, and scarlet

Arpita Mehta's bridal edit

“I feel interesting accessories be it embroidered gloves, septum ring (nose pins) or a head veil, stack of bangles, headscarves for a boho bride mehendi and makeup such as pearl eye detailing and clean yet metallic eye are going to trend big time this winter. Since weddings are special, go that extra mile for achieving that outstanding look be it dramatic or understated. Donning a veil is definitely something brides must do this season,” she tells us.

And if Mehta chose five wedding wardrobe essentials they would definitely include her signature mirror work jacket, classic ruffle sari, a piece of jewellery of sentimental value which belongs to someone close in the family, and a pair of good sturdy and comfortable wedge heels.

Price on request. On arpitamehtaofficial.com