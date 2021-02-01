Steeped in rich indigenous history, Assamese jewellery is one of the representatives of less explored genres of Indian jewellery designs. Kharikajai by Shivani Sharma is one such bootstrapped homegrown jewellery brand that intends to take the cultural history of Assamese jewellery to a global platform. Promoting native, handmade jewellery by local artisans, their first collection, Kahini, reflects the flora and fauna of Assam's virgin land, and its cultural identity.

Kharikajai's Kahini edit

The work finds mention of local artisans, who have been involved for years, handcrafting the jewellery that can be paired timelessly for numerous occasions.

With Kahini, Shivani has kept her mission and vision clear --to be the first Bootstrapped Assamese Jewelry Brand to find global recognition. The Kahini collection comprises an assortment of rings, bracelets, bangles, neckpieces and it allows for great jewellery shopping especially for women who have a more natural taste.

“Much of the handmade jewellery at Kharikajai is a work of art with the karigari skills sometimes going back to over 100 years. I have personally picked and chosen pieces for women having a liking for natural taste. Moreover, the pieces do not have nickel which makes them skin-friendly and can be worn for a longer duration,” informs Shivani.

The pandemic has taught us to dwell on the journey within giving extravagant luxury a break. In that light staying in the shade of nature-inspired jewellery would be a great way forward in 2021, feels Shivani.

Price on request. Available on www.kharikajai.in