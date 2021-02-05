The destination is worth the journey — it is important to remind yourself of this tweaked version of the famous adage when you head to the city’s newest boutique, Dot Studio by Pooja Tatia. Located just off Ethiraj Salai, right in the heart of Egmore, the bustling traffic and the lack of parking space offer little allure. But, tarry a while, because this cosy 500 sq ft pink-hued store, aesthetically lit and lined with creepers hanging from the ceiling, make light of the rather trying commute.

Like with many others, the year 2021 has been one of new beginnings for Pooja Tatia. This includes the new storefront and the designer’s first-ever ready-to-wear line. “Though I started my brand in 2008, bespoke ensembles have always been my mainstay,” offers Pooja, who is also the co-founder of the city-based pop-up, Contempo. Despite being part of the city’s fashion circuit for close to a decade and a half, the 39-year-old tells us that it was the pandemic and the closure of her Vepery store that spurred her to rethink her design ethos. “Moving into the prêt segment has something that I have been mulling for a while now. While we did quite a few customisation orders during the lockdown, production did take a hit, and moving towards ready-to-wear made sense.”

Pooja Tatia

Titled Raang, the collection stays true to its name and is filled with a vibrant colour palette that ranges from earthy browns and greens to pastel hues of peach, lavender, ice blue and more. While in tune with growing global athleisure trends given its slouchy tailoring and breezy cuts, it is the generous use of romantic sheer fabrics like chiffon, organza and the sleek modal silk that make Raang the perfect addition to your brunch wardrobe. “Apart from the colours, Raang is also laid back in terms of the embroidery and surface techniques.” Look out for kurtas, crop tops, kaftans and dresses with smatterings of aari and zari work and kurtas with self-coloured embroidery.



Collection starts at Rs 2,500 onwards.