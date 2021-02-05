Designer pop-ups, travelling trunk shows, curated exhibitions — pre-pandemic there was no keeping track of the fashion and lifestyle shows that the city hosted on a weekly basis. In fact, city-based fashion enthusiast and entrepreneur Arti Bagdy remembers a time when she would curate at least four showcases a year. “I have been in the business for close to 18 years, and we have always had multiple shows. 2020 was an unusual year for all of us. And, though I still connected a lot of my clients with designers via the Zoom, the experience of shopping in person is unparalleled,” says Arti, visibly excited about her first pop-up after a forced hiatus of almost a year.

A two-day event at the Hyatt Regency that features a highly curated selection of 30 brands (as opposed to the average 50 labels at Arti’s earlier shows), the pop-up promises a wide range of prêt, couture and even bespoke wedding trousseau. Highlighting her pick of brands making their pop-up debut under her banner, Gaurang Shah seems to top her list. “I am very excited that Gaurang (Shah) has chosen to unveil his collection of heritage, handwoven saris with us.”While Arti’s curation will feature some of her usual favourites like Kolkata-based Neha Vaswani and Kameez Jaipur, here’s a look at the labels that are making their way to the city for the first time.

Niti Bohra

Mumbai-based designer Niti Bohra’s roster will feature festive wear and casual occasionwear from her earlier collections. “People are looking for diversity in terms of the garments that they are picking. Our range will include a varied selection of classic Indian cuts that work well for wedding ceremonies like the sangeet or the mehendi,” says Niti. Expect to find minimally embellished kurtas, shararas, anarkalis that feature a mix of embroidery techniques like mirror, and marodi with interesting sleeves and necklines. Collection starts at Rs 5,000.

Kosh

Sreyanshi Sonaki is all set to launch her label Kosh during this debut outing in the city. The Kolkata-based designer’s maiden collection Sarouk takes inspiration from the Persian carpet making technique by the same name. “A typical sarouk design is centred around a medallion motif,” says the 26-year-old. Having been groomed by Rahul Mishra and Sabyasachi, this designer’s attention to detail comes in the form of her surface techniques. “We have used a lot of flat embroidery like panya, knotting and single (similar to Kashmiri embroidery) which transposes the idea of the flat weave rug-making technique on to jackets, kurtas, and angarkhas.” Rs 30,000 onwards.

Gems & Jewels Palace

Gems & Jewels Palace is all for championing the craftsmanship of Rajasthan. The 26-year-old Jodhpur brand not only counts Bollywood’s A-list (late Sridevi, Kirron Kher) among its patrons but is frequented by the state’s royal families as well. “My mother launched the brand when Jodhpur was not yet known for its jewellery. We have built on her philosophy that celebrates Indian design through polki, jadau and meenakari jewellery,” says Romil Bhansali, the Vice President. Offering a mix of traditional of Indian pieces featuring diamonds and polki, also look out for layered necklaces, with stones like morganite and tanzanite in the mix. Price on request.

At Hyatt Regency Chennai on February 8 and 9.