Power dressing is very much in vogue in this post-pandemic fashion scenario and if you truly want to rock it like a goddess then you definitely got to give Swatee Singh's latest ready-to-wear collection a glance.

Cape Dress in foil polka dots tulle

Named Zeita, that stands for the goddess in Romanian, the edit is bold, dramatic conveying the idea of being feminine, independent and sensitive at the same time. A collection that speaks for every woman, the pieces are contemporary yet classic.

V neck wide legged jumpsuit

Singh has used dramatic colours, pastel foil and prints like leopard print, embellished polka dots and patterns derived from watercolour paintings inspired by her experience in the city of Mexico.

One shoulder handkerchief drapes dress

"One print materialises into multiple pieces as we believe one style for a statement pattern is never enough. The collection is versatile offering co-ords, jumpsuits, fay dresses with a hint of the 80’s fashion," tells Singh.

Strappy ruched maxi gown

"Zeita as a collection speaks that womanhood is all about confidence, independence and community. Our body deserves the freedom to wear what it wants. Deep plunging necklines, off-shoulder pieces make the most of the collection," adds Swatee, whose label is already size-inclusive.



Price starts at Rs 10,000 and goes up to Rs 28,000

You can check out the collection on swateesinghlabel.com