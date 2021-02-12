As the name suggests, Weavein India has a passionate connect with the country’s crafts and textiles. However, what the name doesn’t let on is that this four-year-old brand is synonymous with stunning bridal drapes and ensembles that celebrate classic designs and modern minimalism, equally. With a covetous collection of Banarasis, you can also expect exclusive patan patolas and textiles from Kutch. Started as a prêt and couture brand for menswear, the label soon rebranded itself and we find that their primary USP of exclusivity of textile followed by design and styling has always held good. Founder and creative director, Mandira Bansal shares, “My focus has been on staying true to tradition. Protecting and reviving artisanal textiles and building the luxury segment of handwoven crafts not just in Chennai but globally through the digital world in our own small niche way.”

Studio stories

Tucked away unassumingly in Alwarpet, WeaveinIndia surprises with a boutique that is resplendent with a gorgeous mural of peacocks and pomegranates, and an exuberance of distracting garments. We are easily drawn to a red bandhani drape that is shyly winking with gota patti work and delicate zardosi. “That’s part of our new Banjaran edit,” elaborates Mandira, a NIFT Chennai graduate who did her Masters at the London College of Fashion. This collection uses exclusive bandhini as base, adorned with intricate hand work. Mandira agrees that traditional reds and pinks are back in the trousseau line this season.

Drape drama

We are soon enamoured by their new line of Banarasis — the Jashn edit. Translated from Hindi it means celebrations — though the bewitching splendour of the weave obviously dictates festivities! All set to launch a line of embroidered saris for their bridal and trousseau collection, Mandira tells us that the reasonable pricing is another compelling reason why her clientele is regular. “In fact, we launched our website just before the lockdown — and found that we continued with reasonable business online even when all physical stores were shut.” Mandira further adds that they were now working on the beautiful but dying craft of Parsi Gara — only by order, though. And, if you are looking to give a new lease of life to your ornate ensembles — they also specialise in up-cycling of wedding ghagras.

Saris from Rs 9,000 onwards

Blouse edit

Launching an exclusive Blouse Studio this month, designer Mandira Bansal tells us, “We have had a big demand for bespoke blouses — and that made us realise that it needed more attention and space.” Mandira has a keen design sense of her client’s requirements and soon we find blouses with embellishments so fine and delicate that we had to run our fingers over the work to make sure it was not part of the weave! From traditional and heavy embroidery to contemporary and elegant work, often beautiful Chanderi material is used as a base. We have our eyes on a gorgeous peplum blouse with fine floral embroidery — that looks ready to hit the ramp!

Blouses at Rs 4,500 onwards.