The last time we spoke to Rina Singh of Eka, it was in the throes of the pandemic-induced lockdown of 2020. The designer had shut her Gurgaon-based studio, and she and her team were back in their respective hometowns — each of them working on new projects like growing vegetable gardens, baking garden breads and adopting pets as part of their WFH schedule. “Every time we would get on video calls to discuss work, our conversations would eventually become about what we were doing at our homes. We would give each other tours of our houses, our favourite windows and corners, recipes that we were experimenting with. And, even though it was a trying period, it was very hopeful. As I reflected on it, I knew I wanted to capture the emotion instead of letting it just pass by,” says Rina, who is now back at her studio. It is on this sentiment that the Eka’s S/S ’21 collection, Unforgotten Memories, rests.

True to their bohemian design aesthetic, Unforgotten Memories does not stray from the brand’s staples in terms of its silhouettes and features layered and easy garments like breezy dresses, boxy jackets, peplum tops, tunics and trousers. “While the cool, sun-baked shades dominate the colour palette, what defines this collection is the motif language. There are images of books, pens, books, windows, cutlery and flowers, and they have all received the Eka surface treatment of being handpainted, embroidered or block-printed,” says the designer, adding that dainty frills and Broderie Anglaise are other elements to look forward to in the line.

Unforgotten Memories is priced at Rs 12,800 onwards and is now available at Collage.

