The Raniwala family’s Beawar haveli in Rajasthan is a beautiful blend of Rajput and Mughal architecture. The features of the sprawling estate are reflected in the luxury jewellery brand’s latest wedding collection - Beawar Legacy. Features include intricate ornamentation and detailing as seen in the mehrabs, gumads and baradari. The motifs used take inspiration from the skillfully done wall carvings and the colours reflect the multi-hued inlay work on the marble flooring and interiors. Here’s a look at the collection...