Taking inspiration from Abba, Saturday Night Fever, Cher, Brigitte Bardot, Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman, luxury label, Qbik’s first resortwear collection - Holiday ‘20-’21 is a kaleidoscope of vibrant colour blocking and glitter. Boasting sari gowns, ‘pant saris’ and kaftans the easy-to-wear yet chic garments are detailed with belts, cowls, pleats and more. Made from fabrics like satin and crepe, the clothes with their draped and fluid silhouettes, are ideal for everything from destination weddings, to pool parties and dinner soirees. Created by designer duo, Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh, the label which was born in 2011 is based in Delhi’s Shahpur Jat.

Here’s a look at the collection: