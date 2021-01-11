Here’s some great news for bag addicts and collectors! Dior has just unveiled its newest bag which we think has all the trappings of an iconic piece. The bag, called Caro, was first seen during the house’s 2021 cruise show and is now reinvented by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Spring-Summer 2021’s ready-to-wear line.

The bag is covered in supple leather, which is punctuated with the signature cannage motif. The strap is a golden chain with ‘CD’-shaped links. The initials also form the clasp of the elegant and sophisticated bag. Caro is available in two sizes and in colours like black, grey, sky blue, mint green and beige. The more exclusive bags have a denim exterior with embroidery or tie and dye motifs. Launched barely four days ago, the bag is made with 18,000 stitches. The interchangeable shoulder straps make the piece more versatile as they can be changed as per the occasion or your mood.

