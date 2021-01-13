Renowned designer Gazal Gupta is all set to launch the label's first store in Mumbai, with its couture and prêt line for women.

Combining the legacy of India’s rich heritage with contemporary silhouettes, Gazal Gupta's eponymous label has changed the way fashion is perceived in current times. The couturier’s uniqueness and versatility are demonstrated in every fashion piece as it effectively resonates with one’s personal style.

“All these years I had been generally consumed with our flagship outlets and operations in Delhi, but 2020 brought us closer to our customers than ever before, due to the travel restrictions in force. We had so many queries from people across the major cities of our country that I felt the urge and the reason to reach out to all the love more than ever and the first step in that direction was launching our website and online operations and the eye-opening data we gathered from our analytics, clearly paved the way for us to open an outlet in Mumbai at the soonest,” says Gazal Gupta.

Designer Gazal Gupta's creations

An artisanal couture and prêt line like none, the latest collection spells out refined luxury and modern designs for every fashion enthusiast out there. The brand markets itself as customer-driven and a flagship store in the city will allow for greater customer interaction.

The Mumbai store is aptly located in the city's most popular and upcoming fashion precinct, Kala Ghoda, Fort. The new store gives a glimpse of the designer's multi-faceted range of saris, suits, lehengas, dresses, drapes and the newly-launched pret collection in signature prints especially designed keeping with the Mumbai mood.

Designer Gazal Gupta's creation



Weddings, evening soirees, resort wear or just an everyday feel-good dress, you're sure to find something interesting for all occasions at Gazal Gupta.

Entirely handmade labour of over 200 craftsmen and creative designers from across the country, the collection evokes effortless femininity and is sure to strike a chord with women of all ages and from all walks of life.