The only person with an artistic soul in a family of doctors, couturier Deepika Verma has always strived to outdo herself in terms of creativity. The NIFT graduate quit her job and started her own brand of bespoke handbags called Dziine by Deepa in 2015. And now, she has launched her very first collection of haute couture which comprises ethnic and Western outfits with modern twists in silhouettes and a hint of Indian embroidery.

“I am interested in creating new fashion points of view and I like to challenge my patrons to think differently,” tells Deepika who works with artisans from all over the country. We had a chat with the young fashion entrepreneur about her latest collection and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest collection.

We have worked around a lot of shimmer fabric, brocade, ruffles and have lent a modern touch to the ethnic outfits including lehengas and long gowns. We also have a nice range of pre-draped saris since our focus is on destination weddings.

New collection from Dziine

Tell us what will rule the winter fashion scene this year?

Power suits are on the top of the trends this winter besides sachets (shirt-style jacket), long cashmere sweaters, maxi coats, high waist pants and knee-high boots in earthy shades. For weddings, lots of print, unusual fabric, lots of ruffles, gold and lots of gold, shimmered fabric will be popular, Sharara will be a hit besides pre-draped saris and dhoti outfits.

What are the fashion trends that are back big time?

Oversized clothing, off shoulder dresses, ruffles and balloon sleeves are back big time and not going to go away soon.

New collection from Dziine

What are the three winter wardrobe essentials for women?

Statement coat, knitted jumper dress, turtleneck sweater.

A fashion faux pas one must avoid?

Avoid over-accessorising and don’t follow every trend blindly.

Your tips for winter fashion?

Layered oversized coat on a turtleneck sweater will give you an amazing look. You can also experiment with shawls and scarves and team them up with knee-length boots.

New collection from Dziine

What can we expect from you for the Spring/Summer ’21?

I am working on the collection and have named it Not So Basic which will include all the wardrobe essentials from little black dress to jumpsuits and shirts, albeit with a little twist of embroidery and new silhouettes.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas