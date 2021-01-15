Tennis star, Naomi Osaka, the first Asian player to hold the No. 1 ranking in singles and the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam, has been announced as Louis Vuitton’s latest ambassador. She will debut in her new role in the house’s Spring Summer 2021 campaign, which has been photographed by Nicolas Ghesquière, Artistic Director of Women’s collections.

”Aside from tennis, my most treasured passion is fashion; and there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton. It is such an honour to work with Nicolas - he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me,” says Naomi Osaka.

“Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone. Her career and convictions are inspiring. I am in awe of Naomi, she stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values,” says Nicolas Ghesquière.



