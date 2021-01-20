Bangalore-based label Untung's newest edit is all about Mughal floral motifs
Prakhar Gupta, co-founder and partner of Untung tells, “2020 was a watershed year for us since collectively as a brand we were not only able to hold steady but also grow thanks to our innovative styling and highly effective decisions on pricing and inventory. For 2021, we intend to grow further and broadly on wider areas of fashion collections”.
Untung’s latest collection is a take on the ornate and gorgeous Mughal floral motif’s that have a combination of floral motifs, simple silhouettes and breathable fabrics. Designed keeping in mind the aspirations of urban working women, the outfits have a fun twist to keep it appealing and easy to carry. The designs are versatile and one can pair them with chunky jewellery or even a funky pair of sneakers.
Priced not to pinch, these are the perfect way to get started if you are looking just to refresh and not to splurge.
Price on request.
Check the collection on www.untung.in