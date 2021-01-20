Airy and comfortable, the breezy outfits of Forever New's pre-Spring Summer edit are modern and stylish and come in statement tones of raspberries and pinks, accentuating the feminine side.

Forever New's Odessa Ombre Pleated Skirt

The new edit has outfits in soothing palettes of blooming floral prints and they include midi dresses, blouses, skirts, and maxi dresses.

Forever New's Amy Tiered Midi Dress

The collection consists of effortless styles perfect to rejoice in the coming season. The delicate styles in varied statement tones of raspberries and pinks are exceedingly comfortable and airy and can easily be worn to a dainty brunch or a glamorous dinner date.

Forever New's Anna One Shoulder Ruched Mini Dress

The comfortable silhouettes are extremely easy to don and are resplendent in their beautiful colours and prints.