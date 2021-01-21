This year's summer fashion will be majorly dictated by floral patterns and designs that are symbols of a fresh take on life. And going by the trends, most of the fashion labels, big and small, are launching exquisite collections having a floral touch.

Hand Painted Statement Ring

And jewellery label Antara Jewellery too has captured the floral essence in its latest collection The Bridal Blooms.

Meena Mahal earrings

An exquisite range of precious jewellery targeted at the 2021 summer brides, this collection speaks volumes when it comes to reflecting the mystery of emotions and the brimming excitement in a bride.

Shahi Jaal Kada

The allure of versatile pieces takes centre-stage as they balance class with modernity. Modern millennial brides opt for jewellery pieces that narrate a story of their aesthetics and personality and The Bridal Blooms collection is perfectly crafted for every bride be it the classic or modern, the evergreen or glamourous bride, the dewy or the fairy tale bride that are trendy yet traditional.

Sapphire century earrings and sapphire century pendant

The collection features Aira Necklace, Fiori Floret Earrings, Fiori Floret Ring, Hand Painted Statement Ring, Meena Mahal Earrings, Sapphire Century Earrings and Sapphire Century Pendant, Sapphire Century Ring, Shahi Jaal Kada, Shahi Kundan Kada, Sonmarg Kada, The Green Onyx among others.

Price on request. Available online