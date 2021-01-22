At the beginning of last year, when COVID-19-induced pandemic led all of us to a depressive lockdown, designer Additti Jain drew strength from the book Ikigai. It made her realise and find her own Ikigai or ‘the purpose of your life’.

“The book led me to start my own women’s fashion brand, IKI CHIC. The whole idea behind this venture is to provide high street fashion to the common women at affordable prices and at their doorstep without any hassle,” tells Additti. We had a chat with the founder of this newest label about their offerings and what’s trending heavily in 2021. Excerpts:

IKI CHIC by Additti Jain

Weren’t you afraid of launching a brand post-pandemic? How has the response been?

I was not apprehensive about the launch, because somewhere I had the confidence and understood that girls would prefer their clothes delivered to homes instead of venturing out for shopping during the pandemic. So far, the response has really been overwhelming and way more than I had ever anticipated.

IKI CHIC by Additti Jain

Tell us about your winter party collection.

We have a lustrous premium winter party collection. You will see a diverse variety of dresses, jumpsuits, and jackets among others. You can even get luxurious options for that perfect party look in our IKI premium section that offers sequins and lots of glitters and glam. We have even done lots of velvet for the shiny winter party looks and have incorporated side cut-out, wrap-over, Bardot’s and slits in rich tones of deep greens, black, golden and monochrome. The silhouettes comprise wrap-around, cut-outs, high-slit gowns and plunge necks in rich fabrics including fur, leather, velvet, sequins, fleece, knits, and suede.

IKI CHIC by Additti Jain

Tell us what will be trending in Western wear this winter?

Winter is about nesting, and nothing makes you feel more tucked in at home than a super-cosy trending Western wear. This winter, due to the pandemic situation, the focus would be on loungewear, activewear, and gym wear with more stress on comfort wear. Lots of structured shoulder, sequins, fringes, velvets, leather and furs will be the ruling trendsetter this party season.

What are three winter wardrobe essentials for women?

When it comes to women’s wear, three things are a must — a cosy sweater, a black leather jacket and trench coats.

Caption

What’s one fashion faux pas one must avoid?

Don’t wear too much of the same colour in single outfits! For example, if you are wearing a navy blazer, then switch up your bottoms so they are a different colour. Try pairing them with grey, white, caramel, or black instead. Always dress up comfortably and most importantly, do not ape others or any fashion trend blindly. Create your own identity and build your closet with clothes that put the spotlight on your shape and favourite features.

IKI CHIC by Additti Jain

What will your Spring-Summer’21 collection be like?

It will be all about oversized shirts, bohemian prints, neon colours, bold shoulders, puff sleeves and sheer dresses.

