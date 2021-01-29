Shoe addicts! Here’s some great news.. Birkenstock’s special store dedicated to design collaborations is now available online in India, and vegan shoe brand Paio has teamed up with Deme by Gabriella for an exciting new collection. Here are the details:

Birkenstock

Birkenstock, the iconic footwear brand, has launched its e-commerce site, 1774 in India. While its regular e-store has been in the country for a little over a year now, 1774 focuses on special projects, design collaborations and innovation. Some of the brand’s most recognised styles are reinterpreted by renowned designers. Expect to shop for footwear that are products of collaborations with Valentino, Rick Owens and Proenza Schouler. Also expected are a new season-less unisex range and a special collection in collaboration with Central Saint Martins, London. Available online.

Sandals from DemeXPaio

Deme X Paio

Design label Deme by Gabriella has collaborated with PETA-approved vegan shoe label Paio for a new collection of footwear. The DemeXPaio edit consists of 12 different styles that range from tie-up flats to cork sliders, mule heels and stilettos. Animal prints, layering and colour blocking are some design elements that make this an interesting collection. Available online.

