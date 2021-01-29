If you are searching for some really sophisticated intimate festive collection, then you can definitely check out homegrown ethnic label trueBrown’s Utsavah collection, specially curated for intimate gatherings. A brainchild of Udita Bansal, the four-year-old sustainable brand is known for celebrating the contrast between classic elegance and contemporary styles by creating ensembles that reflect a balanced blend of tradition, style, vibrant energy and grace. We had a chat with Bansal about the collection and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about Utsavah edit?

It’s a celebration of festivities, comprising an array of elegant ensembles made with age-old zari, motifs, and striking gota-patti work on fine silks and velvets. The outfits, aimed at intimate gatherings, are playful and feminine, easy to style and fuss-free. The silhouettes include suits, pre-draped saris and ethnic skirts. Each silhouette has a distinctive soul and luxurious touch, reflecting the brand’s ethos of embracing Indian roots in an entirely new language.

Black Crinkle Ready to Wear Embroidered Saree, Rs. 3,799

What are the trends that will be doing rounds this winter?

Five trends will be doing rounds this winter, namely, sustainability, masks, easy-to-care fabrics, comfortable bottoms and handloom fabrics. Also, 2020 has been all about working from home in comfortable pyjamas. Transitioning into something like jeans or pants this year would be a pain. This is where comfortable workwear bottoms come into the picture.

These can be dressed up or down for any event or occasion. There has been a good focus on supporting home-grown brands with #vocalforlocal and the Make in India initiatives. Embracing the fabrics that come from various handloom clusters can help us support small artisans besides lifting the economy.

Pink Crinkle Gota Blouse, Rs. 2,199

What kind of colours, cuts and silhouettes will be doing rounds this season?

Neutrals and pastels are definitely making a comeback this season. As comfort has been the top priority for 2020, silhouettes with a comfort fit like flared kurtas or the ones with a high slit are preferred if we look at the ethnic section.

What will rule the fashion trends in 2021?

Fashion is going to be all about 4 Cs — conscious, classic, comfortable and customisable.

What will be your spring-summer 21 collection like?

In 2021, we want to bring comfort to our customers while being sustainable. It will be all about relaxed outfits in fabrics that are long-lasting and can be worn multiple times without losing the sheen, original shape or colour. We want to spread awareness about sustainability and conscious buying, through our products. The silhouettes will be versatile that can be styled in multiple ways. This versatility also helps us bring out the true essence of a person. The collection will be suitable for everyone since it can be worn in whatever style they prefer.

Pink Crinkle Ready to Wear Ruffle Tassel Saree, Rs 2,999

Can you tell us what are the wardrobe essentials that a woman must have?

In an ethnic heavy wardrobe, some of the essential pieces are a plain white kurta — such as an angrakha, A-line kurta or a straight fit with high slits that can be styled in multiple ways. Other than this, a good pair of plain black, white and cream pants or palazzos. A bold yet warm-hued blouse, a nice pair of juttis and of course, a Banarasi dupatta.

What kind of accessories can enhance a wedding look most?

Oxidised silver jewellery can never go out of style. A nice layered necklace can amp up any look. Other than that, a beautiful pair of chaandbalis adds an instant oomph to any ethnic silhouette.

Beige gold modal silk flared kurta pant set, Rs 4,499

What is the worst fashion faux pas according to you?

It’s definitely the heels that one cannot walk in!

What are your future plans with trueBrowns?

In terms of the styles, earlier we focused more on kurta and kurta dresses, this year we ventured into saris and are working on a few more practical designs with pockets and pre-draped ensembles for hassle-free celebrations. As a part of the future expansion, kidswear and menswear lines are also on the cards.

Price starts at Rs 2,499 onwards

