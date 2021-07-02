Beauty: Enn's Closet's blue tansy oil sleeping mask is a must-try for monsoon skin woes

With so many homegrown beauty labels scrambling for attention by claiming to be organic and chemical-free, it really gets difficult for a buyer to make the right choice. It also makes it equally difficult for a few indigenous brands to stand out for their genuine efforts. That’s how Enn’s Closet began its journey four years ago.

“Each time we stumbled upon a beauty product that read 100 per cent natural, we did an ingredient check to find out the ingredients used and much to our surprise, most of the ingredients were completely unheard of. We also found out that there were harsh chemicals or chemically derived ingredients that have awful side effects and aggravates skin concerns, instead of improving them,” shares Nandeeta Manchandaa, founder of the brand.

Nandeeta Manchandaa

But the idea of coming up with Enn’s Closet is deeply personal for Nandeeta. “A close friend of mine suffered from dermal carcinoma due to constant use of chemical-based cosmetic and beauty products. That pushed me to come up with authentic natural alternatives for the unsuspecting consumers,” she adds.

Activated charcoal face wash

A glance at their website and you will be stunned by the variety of soothing face masks that the brand offers for every skin type. There are refreshing masks using delectable ingredients ranging from berries, bananas and watermelons to cocoa and charcoal and their latest: Dream, a concoction of Blue Tansy oil and Ginseng, is a must-try sleeping mask. A gel-like texture, this overnight mask is loaded with antioxidants that hydrates, softens and revitalises tired skin.

Hydrating lip mask

We noted that Enn’s Closet uses distilled water, sources ingredients from certified sellers and the best part is if you return five boxes, you will receive a free mask of your choice. And to take care of your monsoon woes they have face gels and Rise moisturisers that have super-light texture.

After 9 Sleeping Mask

“We are also coming up with a gel-based, oil-free SPF-35 sunscreen loaded with carrot seed oil and Vitamin E,” she shares. But in case you prefer home remedies, here’s her advice, “Mix two tablespoons of chickpea flour and red lentil powder, a pinch of turmeric powder and honey with milk or rose water. It is one of the best ways to take care of your skin during the monsoon.”

Rs 299 onwards. ennscloset.com

