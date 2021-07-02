Homegrown label SajKe's latest drop Summer Sorbet melds modern silhouettes with indigenous art

Homegrown sustainable brand SajKe never ceases to surprise. The Vadodara label has launched its exciting summer collection, Summer Sorbet and as the name suggests it is a refreshing range of quirky, handcrafted pieces offering a perfect blend of modern silhouettes with indigenous art. A brainchild of Divya Advani Bharwani, this label embodies beauty with a purpose.

Candy Floss skirt and top from SajKe's Summer Sorbet edit

“We want to make SajKe a synonym for confidence and aim at delivering sustainable alternatives, urging people to switch to slow fashion,” she says. Her latest range in floral pastel colours is light, breathable and could be just what you need for your next summertime getaway, once the pandemic is over.

Tell us a little about Summer Sorbet?

It has everything one needs for a getaway. Crafted with breathable breezy organic fabrics, these elegant chic silhouettes show off curves effortlessly, in quirky prints perfect for a summer holiday retreat.

Rust Lust short dress from SajKe's Summer Sorbet edit

What will trend this Autumn-Winter season?

Period dresses are all set to take place in our wardrobes with modern relaxed silhouettes. Capes will make a comeback. Maxis with statement shoulders, balloon sleeves and a relaxed fit will be trending too.

Bridal festive trends?

Ruffles, feathers, fancy tiers, sparkles, heavy surface ornamentation, a fusion of ethnic with a hint of fancy will rule.

How does one accessorise right?

Knowing the art of accessorising is a great deal. If you are wearing an outfit, accessories and make-up, highlight only one of these three things, everything else has to be minimal.

Wardrobe essentials for women?

A white shirt, a little black dress, a white kurti, a heavily decorated dupatta/ scarf, a button-up shirt, a pencil skirt and wrap dresses.

Dungaree and top from SajKe's Summer Sorbet edit

Your upcoming collection?

We are launching an entire range for plus size! We reached out to body positivity champions who wanted to participate in this campaign, Extra Metre of Love, and asked them if they would shoot with us. We got over 120 entries and we shot with everyone, with entries from all across India, right from mothers to mature women!

We are also launching Sukoon Ghar with SajKe, our super comfortable and breezy cami tops made with pure cotton. Besides, we are all set to introduce a menswear clothing range with ajrakh and kalamkari prints giving an Indian touch to the line.

Blue Hues short dress from SajKe's Summer Sorbet edit

How do you practise sustainability?

We are working towards a ‘zero waste’ formula. We use only organic cotton for our outfits. We promote sustainable living by propagating an entire range of essentials like switching from the usage of lead pencils to plantable seed pencils which are made out of recycled paper, bamboo toothbrushes and bamboo earbuds and so on.

