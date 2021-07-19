Loewe’s new Goya carrier is Instagram’s favourite bag this season

Loewe’s new structured crossbody bag, titled Goya, made big waves when it made its debut at the Fall/Winter 2021 womenswear runway collection a few weeks back. The Spanish luxury label is known for its soft silk calfskin leather bags but with Goya, the brand goes for a sturdier, more sculptural silhouette that accentuates its futuristic minimalism. The line of bags has a focus on saturated colours, compartmentalised design, graphic simplicity and was dubbed an instant classic during the last runway season.

Jonathan Anderson, the label's creative director, who has diversified Loewe’s accessory line with cleaner, utilitarian silhouettes since his appointment in 2013, is the mind behind the Goya. Anderson also notably designed Loewe's widely loved Puzzle bag, which is a hit with the A-lister crowd. The Goya bag is available in three sizes, Goya, Goya Small, and an Accordion Clutch, and the range comes in a selection of earthy, polished tones such as cyan, yellow, avocado green, tan among other options.

South Korean pop star Hyun Ah with the Goya

Loewe has been a frontrunner in championing the gender-fluid carry-all silhouettes, so it should come as no surprise that its newest model is a desk-to-dinner statement replete with soft Nappa lambskin lining, neat anagram closure and multiple internal pockets. The Goya has found a particularly great reception in Asian markets as the brand just introduced K-pop sensation Hyun Ah as its next brand ambassador.



With the eventual return to work, more and more fashion brands are now focusing on functional investment pieces, particularly work-friendly carrier bags. Dior’s new micro-saddle, Burberry’s sleek baguette bag Olympia from Ricardo Tisci’s noteworthy spring/Summer ‘21 line has already found significant renown for their minimal, but functional silhouettes.