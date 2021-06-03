This World Environment Day, XYXX, a premium men’s loungewear brand, goes back to basics with a line of T-shirts that takes a giant leap towards sustainable and conscious living. Their latest line, Earth 1.0, is tailored for the conscious-yet-chic man, who not only wears what looks good but also does good.

A conscious and eco-friendly label, XYXX previously employed bamboo cotton, combed cotton and micro modal to craft their one-of-a-kind offering in the men’s loungewear segment. With Earth 1.0, the brand enhances its commitment to the environment and becomes increasingly sustainable by crafting a line of basic T-shirts from GOTS-certified Organic Cotton.

XYXX's Earth1.0 edit

“With Crafting Earth 1.0, we’re not only creating a line that looks and feels good, but also protects, preserves and gives back to the planet. The name itself is multifaceted - it’s a reminder to slow down and go back to a simpler living format. It also denotes our first step in our long journey towards sustainability and being a 100% eco-friendly brand,” tells XYXX's founder Yogesh Kabra.

In addition to Earth 1.0 being environment-friendly, XYXX has also ensured the entire supply chain to be socially conscious through actively supporting fair trade practices and being 100% carbon neutral.

Earth 1.0 plays with the classic crew neck T-shirt giving it a fresh and sustainable upgrade. The no-frill simplicity is enhanced by the fabric’s subtle and natural texture, high breathability and tailored fit that allows it to move effortlessly from noon to night. The fine-ribbed, lie flat neckline is crafted to never lose shape, and promote slow living through superlative design sensibilities. Natural anti-allergic properties make it gentle on the skin and the invisible seam stitch detailing lends a timeless appeal.

Available at xyxxcrew.com

Prices start at Rs 599

