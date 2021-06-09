Choosing the right pair of shoes is as complex picking the right soulmate! (No pun intended). The perfect pair of footwear, when comfortable, can literally take you places without causing any shoe bites or discomfort. So if you are looking for such shoes, then Happenstance is the brand that you should definitely look out for.

These stylish shoes are not only comfortable but have also been designed keeping in mind that people spend long hours wearing shoes. For example, the pair of Happenstance Forest Green Lola shoes and Neo sandals are designed with comfortable soles that are firm, yet cushiony, and mould according to the feet structure. The deep indents in the sole keep feet in place, and are perfect for high-arched and fatigued feet.

Aesthetic and stylish

The sleek and minimalist style of the Lola shoes that come in over 40+ colour options is quite impressive! These rare shades are designed for those who always want something unique and new. These shoes are perfect for a work day, a day out with friends or even for a late night walk. The ‘Happenstance’ branding in subtle and doesn’t overpower the shoe design.

When it comes to slip-on styles, there’s always a fear that your feet may slip out without the support of laces, however, the Happenstance Knitfit technology offers a snug fit. The blend of nylon, polyester and hot melt yarn makes for a super stretchy fabric that hugs the feet perfectly.

Striking the balance between snugness and breathability, Knitfit offers optimal flexibility while taking the shape of your feet. Needless to say, you can now bid goodbye to pinched toes, tough skin, calluses and painful shoe bites. And let’s be real here – regardless of how breathable your shoes are, feet will sweat. Fortunately, Happenstance Lola does have some special attributes in its Knitfit to keep the shoes sweat-free and odourless. The antibacterial odour control in the Knitfit edit keeps feet fresh even after walking all day, every day.

Check out the amazing collection of show-stopper Lola by Happenstance.



Double layered engineered sole

Here’s a sneak-peak to the Science of Applied Biomechanics in Happenstance pairs:

Ground Reaction Force (GRF) in general is an opposing force exerted by the ground on the foot. The impact of GRF is said to travel from the foot up to the ankles, knees, hips and even the backbone. Over time, the cumulative effect of GRF impacts the cushioning system of our joints and deteriorates them. Something as basic as the right footwear can reduce the impact drastically by offering good cushioning, and Happenstance shoes offer this.

Double layered engineered sole is not a luxury. But a necessity!

Definitely the sneaker engineers at Happenstance have put some crazy tech into these soles. Honestly, we can’t oversell just how incredibly comfortable these shoes and sandals are. The double sole features ‘highly responsive and innovative’ Happenstance Buoyance TMFootbed cushioning which is engineered using specially formulated high-density polyolefin granules. They’re firm enough to cradle your feet and mould into their unique, natural shape. And the best thing happened from Happenstance, the signature FluffiumTM Out’soul’, fluffy enough to absorb on impact and firm enough to spring back with each step, for enhanced responsiveness. The combination of these exceptional materials offers you the right balance of strength and comfort (see sneaker Engineers are a real thing!)

The range of comfy styles starts from Rs.1250 for sandals and Rs.1399 for shoes. Happenstance is right up there in terms of features, but is only about one-sixth the price of international brands which offer similar attributes!



Make it happen with Happenstance – the most comfortable shoes and sandals for you. Start the experience at: happenstance.com



