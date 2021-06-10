Sugar Cosmetics

Sugar Cosmetics introduces the Sugar Rage For Coverage 24HR Foundation. It’s a high-coverage product that has a creamy texture and promises a seamless matte finish. Said to last for 24 hours, the foundation absorbs sebum, and minimises the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It is available in 15 shades, from Vanilla Latte which is the lightest to Americano, which is the darkest. Rs.799. Available online.

Off to Costa Rica face palette

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Anastasia Beverly Hills launches its Instant Radiance, Portable Glam Face Palettes for the first time in India. The palette comes in two options - Italian Summer and Off to Costa Rica. Each has a highlighter, bronzer and blush. The product is lightweight and has a buttery feel. Rs.6,000. Available online.

Clean Touch Facial Cleansing Brush

Nykaa

Nykaa’s newest launch is its Clean Touch Facial Cleansing Brush. It is both a cleansing device and a massager which is a great way to pamper your skin at the end of a stressful day. It works to remove make-up residue, oil and impurities from your pores. It has soft and fine bristles for sensitive areas and stronger bristles for the T-zone. The electronic cleanser boasts a 300-minute charge cycle and it has six speed levels. Rs.2,999. Available online.