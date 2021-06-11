Suta, known for their woven nine yards has just come up with an understated yet elegant collection of loungewear called Woke Up Like This. And with this, the brand launches its new vertical.

This collection from the mindful fashion brand started by sisters-turned-entrepreneurs, Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas, spells pure bliss with comfortable silhouettes in pure cotton. The soft, comfy cotton fabric comes to life with vibrant kaftans, pyjamas, shirts, jackets and much more. The silhouettes are very free-flowing and let you be as you are, not to mention the adorable pockets adding convenience to the outfits.

"This collection is a tribute to every one of us, all of our vulnerable, natural selves, seeking joy in everyday life, dressing to express and impress the one we see in the mirror. Last year, when many major designers and brands cancelled bulk orders, a lot of vendors faced severe losses. Knowing this, we stepped in and bought as much fabric from these cancelled orders as we could to help the vendors minimise losses and created this collection. So, unlike our usual collections, this fabric is not one of a kind," says Sujata.

