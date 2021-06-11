Supritha Ramesh, a third-year student of dentistry and a budding entrepreneur has always been particular when it comes to looks. “I suffered from intense hair fall and got no results from home remedies or medications. That got me invested enough to come up with my own product line, Sash Products in 2019. I along with my team formulated the best combination of ancient Ayurvedic recipes and American derma technology after almost a year of solid research,” she explains.

We speak to the Bengaluru-based medico talking about her latest range of hair products.

Tell us about the new range of hair products?

We have come up with nongreasy pleasant odour oil and a natural conditioning hair pack which has to be applied just once a week for better results. The products are convenient for millennials to use.

Sash Dandruff Repair Shampoo

How effective are hair packs?

I shall be more specific and say that our Aurora hair pack assures results. In our hair pack, we include the most effective herbs that enhance hair volume and hair growth and mixing it with curd helps in maintaining the hair’s pH balance and scalp health.

Can you share a homemade hair mask recipe?

A generalised hair mask that could solve most of the issues is fenugreek and pumpkin seeds powder dissolved in coconut milk or curd with two spoons of rice water.

Sash Aurora Hair Pack A Magical Essence

Tell us how effectively can one control dandruff through home remedies?

Home remedies are a boon to tackling dandruff but if it reaches a resistance level then just home remedies won’t do. To prevent dandruff or reduce its severity, apply curd, rice water, aloe vera gel and basil paste on the scalp and wash off after a while.

Can face oils be recommended for oily and active acne skin?

There are some non-comedogenic oils such as jojoba oil, saffron oil and lemongrass oil that can be diluted with base oils (jojoba oil can in itself act as base oil, others have to be diluted in a base oil). They have anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory functions and are very rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin E and are excellent in reducing acne. The antioxidants rejuvenate skin, enhancing radiance and preventing sebum secretion. You can also apply a mask of rice flour, besan, coffee powder and turmeric to reduce sebum secretion and keep your pores clean. Available on sashproducts.com

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas