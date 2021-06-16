This Father's Day, show your father, how much he means to you by gifting him any of these branded watches. Made with care, these unique timekeepers are stylish and elegant and just perfect to adorn your dad's wrist.

Jaipur Watch Company’s Imperial I Wristwear, a watch skillfully designed with a King George VI (1939-45 era) One Rupee Half Silver Coin is exquisite, to say the least. First launched in 2013, Jaipur Watch Company’s Imperial I Wristwear is a Limited Edition (1-300) stainless steel watch housing a Citizen 1L32 Slim Quartz Movement. The vintage coin is placed right in the centre forming the dial with a bezel encircled with intricate traditional Indian designs. Completely made with sapphire crystal, the winder is studded with a Sapphire Stone making it look regal.

Price: Rs 23,000

Available at Jaipur.watch

Armani Exchange Hampton Automatic

Armani Exchange’s Automatic is a statement timepiece that is bound to add wonders to any look your dad picks, no matter the attire, venue, or occasion. The signature Hampton logo bar, seconds track, and stick indices on the dial are sure to win his heart.

Price: Rs 19,795

Available at select online and offline stores.

Fossil’s FB-01 Automatic Watch

Fossil’s FB-01 Automatic Watch comes in an array of blue and grey tones, stainless steel straps. Its overall versatility makes this mechanical watch suitable for any occasion - casual or formal. The best thing about it is that there’s no charging or battery required.

Price: Rs 13,995

Available at fossil.com

Skagen's Holst Automatic

Skagen’s Holst Automatic is a fantastic option for those who love a minimalist approach to style. Skagen’s clean designs inspired by Danish heritage make for a perfect stand out piece for your dad’s wardrobe. Sleek and sophisticated, the Holst is a distinguished open-faced automatic watch, available in stainless steel and leather variations.

Price: Rs 14,495 - 15,495

Available at select online and offline stores.