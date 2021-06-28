Babita Malkani’s latest luxe festive resort collection Vivido 2021 is a huge shout out to all the fiercely independent and enigmatic women with high spirits and a refreshing take on life.

Babita Malkani's Vivido 2021 edit

"Our festive luxury ensembles are only for select special occasions in the safety of our homes including all intimate events like weddings, get-togethers and private functions. Also, these are a great buy option for future vacations. It is for the divas who like to dance in the rain, go against the common grain and look forward to strutting in style when the time comes," tells Malkani.

Intensely vibrant, flirty, and refreshing, the range includes flowy silhouettes, fuss-free drapes and contemporary fusion lehengas and saris that are anything but minimal. They come in a huge array of colours and fabrics with detailed handcrafted sequins and embellishments.

“The only thing that's certain is that time passes and this collection is for those who value depth in style and buy thoughtfully. Being an eternal optimist, I thought of coming up with something that one can invest in for later," she adds.

Price on request.

Available on babitam.com