With the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, as we continue to work from home, indigenous ethnic label Saundh's monsoon range Sukoon offers us a great mix of 9-to-9 styles to lift our spirit.

Saundh's monsoon edit Sukoon

Inspired by the monsoon, Sukoon is a quintessential and happy amalgamation of relaxing looks that incorporates breezy and comfortable silhouettes in soft fabrics.

Saundh's monsoon edit Sukoon

The collection has an assortment of beautiful co-ord sets, kaftans, short kurtas, and easy pants. What's great is that the range comes TLC kits consisting of matching accessories such as slippers, headbands and masks. High on both style and comfort this range is definitely worth a try to celebrate the monsoons.

Price range: Rs 3,999 - Rs 4,495 (including the accessories)