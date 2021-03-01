In a first, Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India, which normally host two separate fashion weeks each season, will combine forces to produce a joint fashion week this summer. The ‘phygital’ (physical and digital) fashion week will be held from March 16 - 21, though the exact details are unclear at the moment. The schedule is expected to be announced in the next few days. As with every season, the talent discovery programme for designer, GenNext, will be a part of this edition too.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI, says, “The Fashion Design Council of India for decades has tirelessly worked to make the design industry lead from the front and leave a global footprint. The pandemic has darkened the clouds, this will add a silver lining to the business of fashion and help sharpen the needs of the fast changing world. Lakmé, RISE Worldwide (formerly IMG Reliance, which jointly organises LFW alongside Lakme) and FDCI will now have a shared purpose and belonging as we both reinvent the wheel in uncertain times. We are delighted to present this fashion week together.”

