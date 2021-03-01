Japanese casual and sportswear brand Onitsuka Tiger, has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 21 collection. And in a first for the brand, the collection was showcased at Milan Fashion Week, through a digital film entitled Unfashionshow.

A look from the runway

Helmed by fashion designer Andrew Pompilio, the latest drop is a fine balance of minimalist details in black and lead grey nylon, and accents inspired by the Himalayas and 1970s trekking. High on functionality, and with numerous handcrafted details, the line features fleeces with nylon radzimir inlays and vintage-style piping in contrasting hues. The edit also includes pieces from a collaboration with Toyoki Adachi, designer and artistic director of textile graphic brand Nowartt. The textile prints by Toyoki have been used on down jackets, trousers and backpacks.

A look from the runway

Onitsuka Tiger first showcased its read-to-wear at Pitti Uomo in 2013. A year later, it started participating in Tokyo Fashion Week. Being part of Milan Fashion Week is a result of its association with Andrea Pompilio, whose home and studio are located in the Italian city. The label also recently opened its store in Milan, in December 2020.