Being born into a family which has dealt with textiles for decades, Deepika Arora was quick to figure out that there was a gap in the Indian market when it came to niche contemporary wear. Hence, just after completing her studies in 2002, the Mumbai-based designer started her own label. Since then, there has been no looking back. After her first showcase at Barefoot (Bandra), the label has journeyed through the racks in Oak Tree (Colaba), Studio Saks (Chennai) and Bling (Bengaluru) and now has a pan-India and global presence.

Deepika Arora

The celebrated couturier known for her handcrafted all-black ensembles, flattering silhouettes and clean cuts has come up with an all-new edit, Firefly, which has played around with neon shades. Excerpts from the chat:

Tell us about your latest collection Firefly?

Black is the most versatile colour, it suits all skin tones and one can never go wrong with it. That is the USP of all my collections — something that I have resonated with since the very beginning of my designing career. With Firefly, we tried something very different for the party season and went a little bold with some of the silhouettes, albeit maintaining the signature Deepika Arora anti-fit style. We played around with colours by adding a lot of neon elements, and also styled some of the outfits with different kinds of belts and fanny packs. It’s a funky, bold and sexy edit that has something for all body types.

Deepika Arora's latest edit Firefly

Tell us how different summer fashion will be this year?

I think it’s all about versatile pieces that are easy to wear, easy to style and comfortable. I like to believe that every woman should have wardrobe staples that can be carried from noon to night. With work from home being the new normal, I see a lot of loungewear and easy breezy summer prints at the forefront.

Sustainability and green are the way to go fashion-forward. How inclusive is your brand of these two?

I think a big part of being sustainable is not to overproduce and accumulate stock that ends up going on sale multiple times and eventually ends up as waste. We also believe that going digital is very important in the current scenario. Therefore, we have recently launched our own website and are also retailing through various multi-designer online platforms. This means that we manufacture only when an order is placed, thereby reducing overproduction and carbon footprints.

Deepika Arora's latest edit Firefly

Tell us what will be trending when it comes to summer wedding fashion this year?

I think the new mantra at weddings and for the bride is ‘less is more’. Even though trends may vary, using the traditional classic reds and pastels on hand-embroidered heritage weaves is always a winner. Supporting local artisans is definitely the need of the hour since the pandemic.

What are the summer wardrobe essentials for any woman?

A classic white dress, a well fitted white T-shirt and a white button-down shirt never go out of style. A well-structured denim jacket to add some layers and a shirt dress too are certainly breezy for the summer.

How can one accessorise the look?

Fanny packs, a smart tan handbag and a pair of sunglasses that suit your face.

Caption

Your fashion advice to our readers?

Always have classics in your wardrobe, which you can wear at any time. Pick styles that are versatile, and you can mix and match them in your wardrobe. Finally, be proud of your body — there are a lot of body-positive brands that cater to all shapes and sizes.

What’s the biggest fashion faux pas according to you?

If you’re not comfortable with what you wear, it will definitely show in your body language. Wear your clothes with confidence and that will make you look and feel good!

Deepika Arora's latest edit Firefly

What are the other collections you are working on right now?

We are working on an extension of Firefly and Oasis — for the first time, we will be having an all-white collection and are also playing around with some pastel hues. We’re excited and can’t wait to launch the same!

Price on request.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas