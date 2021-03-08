Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), today announced South Asia’s first all-women-managed luxury residences, Taj Wellington Mews in Chennai. This initiative is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts in creating an equitable workplace and ecosystem while empowering women in the hospitality industry.

Strategically located in the Old Mahabalipuram-IT corridor of Chennai, Taj Wellington Mews will have 112 spaciously and luxuriously appointed residences, led by a woman General Manager and a team of over 100 women across all operations and other departments.

In addition to providing growth opportunities for women employees within the company, the property will also generate employment locally.

Speaking on the occasion, Rakhee Lalvani, Vice President – Public Relations and Corporate Communications, IHCL, said, “Women at IHCL have played a very vital role in the organization with their contribution and by pushing boundaries. The upcoming Taj Wellington Mews, Chennai managed by an all-women team is indeed a proud moment for all of us, and a testament to the group’s commitment towards improving the gender balance in the organization with a vibrant workforce and by providing equal opportunities to women across roles and positions.”

According to a release, other strides by the organization to foster gender equality at the workplace include extended maternity leave, compulsory creche facilities and expense reimbursement for family expansion including IVF treatments.