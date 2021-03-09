Patriarchy and backhanded liberalism are most starkly experienced in the feudal world of Haryana. Yet many of the traditional women from the state have expressed their voice vociferously through theatre, folklore and music. trueBrowns ' latest collection pays homage to this evolution with their Spring-Summer edit Saangi.

A spectacular collection inspired by the traditional dressing style of a manly shirt worn over a soft cotton daaman with odhni, Saangi captures the lyrical beauty of the bold rural women of Haryana in a never seen before chic and bold avatar.

The Saangi Blouse

The collection has incorporated lightweight, finely crafted, luxe pieces that have been brought together in a simplified and relaxed manner but, with a boho twist. The versatile pieces are effortless in style, practically designed with pockets and consists of pre-draped ensembles perfect for the summer season.

Pre-draped Palazzo Saree in Rose Pink

Pre-draped palazzo sarees in soft pure cotton, easy kurtas detailed with fringes in soft, cool hues are the highlights of the collection that has a mix of comfortable silhouettes in solid colours. The outfits are comfortable and airy, making them perfect for lounging at home or a dainty brunch outside.

Check out the edit on trueBrowns.com