Bare Anatomy

Bare Anatomy launches a new product - the Beauty Collagen Builder. It’s a clean approach to boosting collagen, which gives skin plumpness and a glow. One hundred per cent vegetarian, sugar-, gluten- and soy-free, it comes in two flavours - Rich Chocolate and Swiss Vanilla. Collagen, which is a protein that makes up 60 to 75 per cent of your skin, is lost due to sun damage, unbalanced diets, pollution and ageing. Rs.1,495 for 15 sachets. Available online.

Clinique

Clinique’s Moisture Surge 100-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, which launches on March 15 in India, is a gel-based cream designed to penetrate the skin 10 layers deep. It is made with a special technology that enables the skin to rehydrate itself, apart from aloe vera bio ferment, hyaluronic acid, trehalose and sorbitol. Rs.950 (for 15 ml) upwards. Across available online and in stores.

Kaya Clinic

Kaya Clinic has introduced the Profhilo Skin Bioremodelling Procedure at its outlets across the country. It’s a new hyaluronic acid-based anti-ageing treatment. Developed by Switzerland-based company IBSA, the ‘bioremodelling’ procedure has a high concentration of Hyaluronic Acid - 32 mg/ml. It is administered with an injection technique called Bio Aesthetic Points (BAP). This identifies five points for injection of the solution. Available and Kaya Clinic across the country.



