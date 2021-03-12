Designing bespoke ethnic wear for men has been more fun for renowned city couturier Poonam Kasera ever since her daughter-in-law Ruchi joined the force. She added more dynamism to the brand by rolling out their kidswear label Minikin. “I have trained under my mom-in-law and we have together tried to scale newer heights through innovative designs,” says Ruchi. Ruchi takes us through their Spring-Summer collection, Sab Ke Liye Kuchh Khaas. Excerpts:

What was the idea behind Sab Ke Liye Kuchh Khaas?

Sab Ke Liye Kuchh Khaas features real-life people. We take pride in grooming the everyday man with the best-fitted attires crafted with immaculate details.

You have stuck to classic silhouettes…

As a brand, we are known for our classic styles and silhouettes. Hence, we have kept the style quotient just right and not gone overboard with cuts. An everyday man looks for comfort even in occasion wear and that’s what we have given importance to. Be it a sangeet, mehendi or haldi, the outfits fit the bill. And the edit has a contrasting colour palette dedicated to day and evening wear… For daywear, we have traditional gota patti work on kurtas in pastel hues like naive peach, light aqua, lime green and laguna yellow paired with stylish dhotis. There is intricate Lucknawi or Chikankari embroidery on Nehru jackets paired with a Pathan suit or a nice kurta churidar. For the young and experimental, we have textured bandhgalas with quirky dragonfly motifs and classic checks paired with short-shirt style kurtas and stylish pants. The sherwanis are in pastel peaches and mint greens paired with stoles or patialas and embroidered pocket squares. For the evening wear, we have stuck to the classic black and blue palette. We have textured prince coats in matka silk paired with white trousers and red pocket squares. There are also gold printed coats paired with suede-finish pants. We also have purple bandhgalas paired with pants and styled with handcrafted gold elephant-shaped buttons and a stone-studded elephant brooch.

What’s the future plan?

Apart from our flagship store in Kolkata we have stepped into a few other major metros through a shop-in-shop concept and eventually plan to o p e n s t a n d a l o n e stores there