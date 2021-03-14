German shoe brand bugatti has recently unveiled their Spring-Summer collection which comprises trendy women's footwear in cool shades of summer pastels.

Check out what to expect from the cool new edit:

White Silver Leather Oxford

White Silver Leather Oxford: For a cool walk, choose these white silver shoes, prewashed with grey accents. They show off perforations, are light and flexible making them suitable for smart-casual attire.

Price: Rs 7,999

Rose Reptile Print Platform Sneakers

Rose Reptile Print Platform Sneakers: This charming pair of sneakers with a reptile print gives the wearer an edgy look. Feather-light with genial insole and malleable memory foam footbeds, the shoes spell comfort.

Price: Rs 7,999

Pastel coloured lace-up sneakers

Pastel coloured lace-up sneakers: Pastel and summers go hand in hand. Look chic and comfortable, with these casual sneakers with malleable soft fit high tech footbeds and translucent rubber sole. bugatti’s lace-up lady sneakers are enhanced with a glittered logo and nubuck aspect.

Price: Rs 7,499

Cognac Mules

Cognac Mules: Get trendy with these cognac mules with soft fit footbeds for added comfort. Decorated with a broad vamp with reptile embossing and wedge platform heels, they offer comfort to toes and are best for a light-walking experience.

Price: Rs 6,499

Available on: iconicindia.com