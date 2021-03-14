After a year that was riddled with new normals, isolation and confinement, designers across the globe feel it's time to acknowledge, reflect and re-emerge with fortitude. Bespoke jewellery designer, Neety Singh, too, has curated a line of bijouterie inspired by and crafted for the liberated, self-assured and beautiful Indian women called Woman - The Real Jewel that is an ode to beauty, grit and resilience inherent in a woman.

For this edit, Neety has chosen actor Joyeeta Dutta who has been a part of projects including Monsoon Wedding and A Suitable Boy.

“Creatively collaborating with Joyeeta Dutta and making her the face of my campaign is exciting. The association has flourished so organically, and she is truly the most stunning rendition of my muse - a confident, bold, beautiful Indian woman who emanates such bright light,” tells Neety.

"What excited me to collaborate with Neety Singh Jewellery is how every piece of their creation embodies each of these forces. Playing a muse to Neety Singh Jewellery took me on a journey to a precious time in the past while embracing the unique strength of what it means to be a woman," says Joyeeta.

With a unique design language, this line pays homage to the women who don’t aspire to be anybody but themselves. Placing her modern muse at the centre of the campaign, Neety redefines the relationship of a woman with bijouterie in the 21st-century context. The inner beauty of a woman is the mainstay of the collection.

"My vision for the design palette of the brand has always been one where Indian ethnic bijouterie fits like a dream anywhere in the world. An eclectic mix of crisp, modern aesthetics, traditional Indian craftsmanship with our unique artistry, places this collection on the wish list of every 21st- century woman," tells Neety.

The line features a range of pieces including navrattan haslis, gulubands, elegant kaanphools or oversized studs, maang tikkas, chokers, sootladas, chandbaalas among others, that are carefully crafted with Neety’s superlative design expertise. With something for everyone, the jewellery can be effortlessly integrated into any woman’s celebration look, be it festivity or otherwise.

The colour and design story of the line has a refreshing burst of shades and motifs that bring alive the abundance of spring. With antique tukdis, motifs of parrots and peacocks, velvet pattis and magarchuranis, the jewellery is sprinkled with a plethora of uncommon bridal colours and textures including phiroza, lapis, yellow sapphires, polki and jadau.

The collection is now available exclusively through Instagram, Facebook or by appointment at Neety Singh’s atelier in Gurgaon.