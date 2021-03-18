Experimenting with floral embroideries and textures inspired by Spring, homegrown label Postfold's newly-launched collection, Project Bageecha, is an assortment of summery pastels that blend subtle vintage aesthetics with modern silhouettes. The collection boasts breezy and comfortable ensembles that perfectly reflect the spirit of spring and summer and the women's collection boasts of delicately embroidered pieces in refined silhouettes.

The men's collection highlights their signature knit shirts in interesting textured fabrics and embroidered motifs on statement-making woven shirts. The essence of the collection lies in the head-turning styles that come with uncompromised comfort.

Project Bageecha features breezy cotton and linen pieces comprising shirts, t-shirts, and other outfits both for men and women.

The colour palette ranges from bright yellows and pastel purples to refreshing mint greens and pale pinks. The collection brings to the table pieces that are versatile enough to be carried from desk to dinner. Made with the softest of cotton, including the premium Supima cotton and linen blends, this collection is devoid of polyester and synthetic fabrics.

“This collection is a special one for our team as it was a way of translating all the things that bring us happiness into pieces that reflect a positive outlook. Another thing that we wanted to be conscious of was our impact on the environment and hence we decided to only use natural fabrics like cotton and linen,” says Shreya, co-founder and CEO of the brand.

You can check ou their collections on postfold.com