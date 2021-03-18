Pankaj & Nidhi's Summer/Resort ’21 edit Kaleido that got unveiled at FDCI Lakme Fashion week featured free-flowing hair looks and geometric prints in vibrant colours and fluid silhouettes.

This was Lakmé Salon's first such collaboration with any designer label. The collection was a celebration of new beginnings on the ramp -- of unbridled self-expression and an optimistic look at the future.

Pankaj & Nidhi's Kaleido edit

The term Kaleido is derived from a Greek term meaning “beautiful form”, which evokes the essence of this collection. It is a collection of free-flowing hair looks and bright-hued, flowy garments that encourage women to embrace and enhance their natural form.

Pankaj & Nidhi's Kaleido edit

Pankaj & Nidhi’s geometrically sharp and precise collection comes in a burst of rainbow hues of brilliant reds, luscious oranges, unabashed pinks, ultra-violet blues and electric greens. The silhouettes include flowing maxi and mini dresses to kick back and let loose and tailored co-ord sets with sporty elements, to acknowledge our pursuits towards wellness and fitness. The fabrics are sheer, translucent, breathable and easy to wear.

Pankaj & Nidhi's Kaleido edit

The Lakmé Salon hair cut and style collection, created and curated by the team of Lakmé Salon experts, is inspired by the global collections from TIGI Bed Head. It plays up the natural hair type and texture to give trendsetting looks that can be styled in different ways. From free-flowing waves to a textured bob and crown-caressing curls, each look represents the intrinsically magnificent spirit of the Indian woman. The makeup looks created by the Lakmé Salon Backstage Heroes used the watercolour technique in happy shades like aqua, orange, and pink to mirror the essence of the collection.

Pankaj & Nidhi's Kaleido edit

Inspired by the basic elements of 3D geometry, especially optical pyramids, Pankaj & Nidhi offers a new vision for the new year, with luminous fabrics, wanderlust-inducing silhouettes and edgy, psychedelic textures and patterns.

Pankaj & Nidhi's Kaleido edit

"With Kaleido, we wanted to bring about a sense of freedom, hope and happiness, and I think with the bright colours, versatile silhouettes, and edgy geometric patterns, we were able to do justice to that vision on the runway. Each piece we created exudes joy and optimism, and is also extremely wearable," tells Pankaj & Nidhi.

Pankaj & Nidhi's Kaleido edit

The visual vocabulary of the collection is sharp and precise in a rainbow palette of brilliant reds, luscious oranges, unabashed pinks, ultra-violet blues and electric greens, all in a mélange of retro-graphic patterns. The shine of prismatic elements is also interpreted in the holographic embroidery; dexterously hand-cut appliqués in triangles, squares, and diamonds with grading evocative of the transition of light from its colourless form to its disbursed spectrum.