Even a glance at couturier Abhishek Dutta’s Spring Summer edit 2021 would strike you as being different from what you would usually expect out of him. Though his distinct quirkiness is still intact, the collection is radically different from what he is reputed for. It’s surprising to find his feminine silhouettes in floral and pastel summery shades; that are breezy and comfortable and can be carried from work to party. Here are four looks from the range donned by none other than actor-MP Nusrat Jahan exclusively for Indulge as we talk with the designer to find out more about the collection…

Asymmetrical summer jacket with an architectur - al motif teamed with a handkerchief skirt

Tell us about your SS'21 edit for women?

This season, I have worked on a unique collaboration with French visual artist Livia Dudoit to create a collection inspired by architectural monuments in India and France. This collaboration was facilitated by Alliance Française du Bengale. This sustainable Western wear collection made primarily with hand woven Chanderi and linen has trendy international silhouettes and is replete with digital prints, 3D embroidery and cutwork to create interesting surfaces. It is a relaxed and comfortable collection with a very stylish look.

Digital Printed handwoven drop crouch jumpsuit with chanderi sheer bolero

What fashion trends, according to you, will rule 2021 when it comes to women’s fashion?

Comfort still remains the key this season, so natural fabrics like linen and cotton and cotton sateen will rule along with handwoven Chanderi. Pastel hues like aqua blue, lilacs, tangerine are in but the most important colour of the season is canary yellow for sure. Trapeze cuts, asymmetrical hemlines; and interesting and voluminous sleeves are very much in, this season. Jumpsuits, rompers and summer jackets are going to do the rounds along with shift dresses.

How, according to you, will Spring-Summer fashion be defined this year?

Comfort and sustainability besides up-cycling will define summer fashion. Post the onset of the pandemic, people are mostly used to comfortable and minimalistic clothing; so, daily wear will be more about culottes teamed with cropped tops or summer jackets, jumpsuits and interesting separates.

Hand-embroidered shift dress with 3D architectural motifs and exaggerated sleeves.

What kind of bridal wear will trend this summer?

This time, pastels are ruling the bridal season with hues like peaches, powder blue, pink, lime green and lemon yellow making a splash. Pre-stitched sari dresses, draped lehengas, interesting cuts and lighter work will rule the bridal wardrobe.

Some styling tips for 2021 summer?

Don’t shy away from colour this season. Anti-fit is back in fashion and so are boyfriend shirts and jackets. Yellow is the colour of the season so, flaunt it in your accessories or clothing. Prints are trending too, so, opt for a curious mix of florals and graphics.

Digital printed cape shirt dress teamed with bloomer shorts and bikini top

STYLE IT LIKE NUSRAT JAHAN

How has 2020 had an effect on you personally?

I have become more confident and stronger as a woman. I have realised that one should invest in oneself more and love and care for oneself the most.

What are the upcoming projects you will be seen in, in 2021?

Apart from my recent release Dictionary, the upcoming films include Swastik Sanket under the Eskay Movies banner and I shall undertake new projects once the Assembly elections are over.

Any web projects in the pipeline?

I am open to working in Hindi movies and web series. However, the project has to be interesting enough to push me to make that shift.

So, what kind of film roles would interest you?

Mostly women-centric roles. Of late, I am taking up projects that are unusual and be it Dictionary or Swastik Sanket; the plots revolve around my character.

What’s your summer fashion defined by?

I like to keep my fashion choices simple. I plan to wear light pastel colours. In case I am campaigning I would go back to my love for saris. They are comfortable during the summer heat. Also, I do wear a lot of salwars and kurtas with jeans. I love experimenting and I prefer wearing comfortable fabrics. However, I am confident in all sorts of designs and silhouettes. I really love the sari, I team it up with a nice blouse and accessorise it with light jewellery in the morning and go a bit heavier during the evening. I love the traditional Bengali look as well, replete with gold jewellery.

Any fashion tips for our readers?

Wear light and comfortable clothes. Use sunscreen and keep yourself hydrated.

Summer makeup?

I like to keep my makeup light with a little base and lipstick during the summers. Sometimes, I mix up lipsticks for a better lip shade.

Beauty essentials in your bag?

Sunscreen, lipstick, kajal and perfume.

Skin and hair care?

I use an egg-curd pack for my hair. For my face, I love using homemade face packs and sheet masks.

Fitness regimen?

I do a bit of yoga and stretching and also cardio workouts at home.

First thing you have in the morning?

The first thing I have is a warm cup of green tea. Next, I have a vegetable smoothie.

Three things you can’t do without?

My mobile phone, perfume and food.

Worst fashion faux pas?

A few ill-conceived Indo-Western or fusion ensembles I have seen have turned out to be quite the fashion faux pas.

Your dream designer wear?

I would love to wear a Roberto Cavalli gown.

And finally, your wardrobe essentials?

Jeans, tops, denim jackets and bling dresses.

