The past year has been a year of realisation at many levels. It has taught us to look within and love our environment and consciously practice ethical sustainability, be it food or fashion. Couturier Sayantan Sarkar, too, has gone through many a realisation that largely manifested itself in his summer edit, Amoha.

“Amoha means an errorless divine simplicity and the purity of one’s soul. The concept of life and death or the beginning and the end is a never-ending debate, once we start interpreting the journey of the soul. The inevitable truth is only the journey and here in this story — we depict a soul in sync with the Almighty. Since one of the best places to start such a search is Varanasi, it is also the inspiration for this collection that depicts the romanticism of the soul searching,” says Sayantan, describing his summer edit.

Champagne coloured chanderi anarkali with golden weaves paired with churidar and striped peach organza dupatta with gota border

Such an idea of purity, divinity and simplicity has been lucidly interpreted by the designer using fluid pastel silhouettes in the classic kalidar-styled collection of Indian ethnics under his brand VIAN that he coowns with make-up artiste and stylist, Olivia Sinha Roy. Excerpts from an interaction with the designer:

Tell us about your summer edit?

The summer of 2021 underscores femininity and fluidity, a great deal, with floral and tropical prints on pastel hues and hints of subdued metallics. An overall romantic journey with a creative intermingling of shape and colour is how VIAN in its own collections will be celebrating romanticism all through the summer — be it Indian ethnic or Westerns.

What trends will rule summer fashion?

Along with the ever comfortable anti-fit trends, the world also celebrates the return of the hourglass, in its waist-clinching classic dresses, to our very own classic anarkalis. Flared lowers, dramatic layering, structured blouses and oriental wrap concepts are big hits. Pop colours, pastel neons and floral hues will define the SS ’21 colour palette. It is a benchmark season with a resurrection of human emotions after a very gloomy pandemic-driven year. We will be looking at happy colours like canary yellow and orange — flouncy, dramatic yet comfortable silhouettes and a lot of sustainable clothing.

What do we expect from VIAN this summer?

VIAN plans to bring together a lot of classic silhouettes and plays with floral and pastels with pop accents. We are looking at a lot of fluid fabrics, silk organza, sheer and cotton handlooms for our tropical summers. A special line will be launched very soon that puts forward the concept of a street-to-club kind of look keeping in line with the trend of after-office pub meetings.

Grey silk muslin anarkali with flared pants teamed with peach rose printed organza dupatta and gota border

Fashion tips for women?

A concept of club casuals with midriffbaring crop tops, flared lowers, exaggerated club jackets, layering with shrugs with a hint of sensuality and power dressing will be a good trend to follow. In the genre of ethnic fashion, one could revisit the classics.

Yellow silk muslin anarkali with gota work paired with churidar and offwhite organza dupatta

The summer bridal trends?

This year, bridal wear will be all about drama with exaggerated flounce or even bold prints. Classic silhouettes with a subtle hint of structure contradicting exaggeration of flow.

Any collection you are working on?

We are working on a collection of organza shirts with vibrant floral lowers, organza blouses and shrugs with skirts and dresses. There will also be a sustainable comfort Western wear collection in our homegrown handloom fabrics.

The collection is available at thevian.com and 39 Lake Place

Clothes: Amoha by VIAN Shoot location: Ghats of Varanasi Model: Olivia Sinha Roy Makeup and hair: Olivia Concept: Olivia and Sayantan

