With its focus on functional and comfortable clothing, homegrown activewear brand Kica launches a new campaign, Free to Be, to showcase their SS’21 collection.

Miami Pink set

The idea behind the athleisure collection and campaign is to feel beautiful in your own skin without judgement -- free to be yourself in the true sense, like no one is watching.

Mocha set by Kica

Kica's range is truly functional and flexible with comfortable clothes that are ideal for high-intensity workouts, yoga, runs, and walks.

Punch set

Funky tops, highly supportive sports bras along with extremely comfortable and stretchy leggings make up the new SS’21 collection. The colours are fresh and playful.

The collection ranges between Rs 750 and Rs 1,800 and it is available on Kicaactive.com