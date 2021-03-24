With a quaint sense of style in place, homegrown label Charu and Vasundhara brings out the eccentricity in all their ensembles. The mother-daughter duo's eponymous label just dropped their summer edit, Saira which is all about celebrating vintage glamour.

The gorgeous edit is an ode to a vision of a “modern maharani”, where contemporary silhouettes meld with royalty. The collection is intriguing and paradoxical, as Charu and Vasundhara amalgamate the essence of spring with rich, bold and luxurious elements.

Charu and Vasundhara's edit Saira

"While one tends to focus on the beauty of a Maharani, we have drawn inspiration not just by their beauty, but also from their resilience," mentions the duo. Hence, their embroidery is inspired by the beautiful Lotus flower, which can blossom even in a pool of mud.

Charu and Vasundhara's edit Saira

The year 2020 has taught the designers to find beauty in places they often ignored. As a result, they have experimented with colours such as pink, red and teal apart from some unusual colours like plum and oxblood. The fine craftsmanship of embroiders like cheer, katdana and Katori on trendy silhouettes, make this collection perfect for the modern muse.

Charu and Vasundhara's edit Saira

With subtle detailing like tone-on-tone embroidery, piping work and royal colours, Saira truly celebrates royalty, beauty and resilience.