Dhanvi Diamonds’ new edit, The Colour Riot, melds glamour, grace and style with dexterity. The collection that features jewellery beaming with colourful stones on the rings, earrings and necklaces has a whimsical charm and is reflective of exquisite craftsmanship.

Check out bespoke piece with a dash of opulent emerald earrings, dazzling ruby rings and more to match your mood and your ensembles. The enlarged emerald and sapphire ring designed to enhance character, and the oval–cut shape – created exclusively for the collection – that highlights each stone’s brilliance to the best advantage, are a stunner.

Saurabh Khandelwal, Director of Dhanvi Diamonds says, “This colourful collection has vibrant rare gemstones combined with diamonds to give a luxe essence that is designed for celebratory as well as everyday looks. It goes without saying that the Dhanvi Diamonds has a piece to suit your every mood.”

Price – On Request

Available at Dhanvi Diamonds store, Chandani Chowk, Delhi