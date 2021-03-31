Iconic homegrown accessories brand Ceriz just launched its Spring-Summer collection of shoes and handbags with their brand ambassador, actor Sara Ali Khan.



Inspired by all things French, this elegant and chic collection resonates with the spirit of women who appreciate practical designs and believe in making ordinary fashion exquisite. The well-crafted and intelligently designed range of bags including totes, sleek backpacks, hobos and clutches make for perfect choices for their youthful, vibrant look.

A handbag from Ceriz's summer edit

Blending fashion with utility, this new range complements the light summer outfits totally. You can pair them with their equally colourful and comfortable collection of shoes ranging from ballerinas to pumps and loafers that come in an assortment of colours from lilac, cherry blossom to subtle shades of blue, adding the right amount of freshness to your wardrobe.

A handbag from Ceriz's summer edit



The best part of the bags is the useful design elements like the addition of handy compartments like USB slots, cardholders, and quick access pockets, lending functionality to the accessories. Also, the ones that are more of statement pieces, are made with stretchy and crease-minimising nylon, sturdy enough to last long.

A handbag from Ceriz's summer edit



Their footwear edit made with mesh, reflective materials, elastics and pointed metallics too has introduced light-weight outsoles, full cushion in-socks and flexible material to provide 360-degree support to the wearer.

Sandals from Ceriz's summer edit



“I’m extremely excited about this collection as it truly embodies my personal sense of style- practical and comfortable. And yet it allows you to be effortlessly glamorous which makes me love it even more," tells their brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan.



You can check out their collection at ceriz.com