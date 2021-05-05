A blend of the past and the present, fashion designer Varun Bahl's latest summer collection, A Midsummer Dream is inspired by the grandeur of South Asian heritage seamlessly amalgamated with the blissful shades of summer.

The vibrant colour palette comes together with resplendent traditional motifs, telling a story woven wonders using timeless South Asian methods and techniques.

Varun Bahl's summer edit A Midsummer Dream

From the floral motifs to the deliberate use of meandering of lines - the patterns, prints and embellishments exhibit exquisitely detailed and intricate work in each garment.

Varun Bahl's summer edit A Midsummer Dream

A graduate of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi, Varun Bahl launched his eponymous label in 2001 and his work marries the beauty of heritage Indian handcrafted embroideries with a modern colour sensibility.

Varun Bahl's summer edit A Midsummer Dream

His clothes range from traditional saris and lehenga ensembles to contemporary separates like trousers, tunics, jackets, and dresses. Known for the lightness of his fabrics and not overloading them with heavy embellishments, Bahl has been dubbed as the couturier of flowers for his endless love for floral motifs.