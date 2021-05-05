With the clamour for sustainable living and fashion increasing by the day, covering your feet with something green, not literally, is not a bad idea. And that's what Peta-approved homegrown shoe brand Greensole is doing. This vegan, eco-friendly label not only looks stylish but also creates employment opportunities for rural women across the country.

Greensole's collection



Their latest collection has funky and colourful canvas shoes, slip-ons, lace-ups, flip flops and loafers, that are youthful and handcrafted with sustainable materials.

Greensole's collection

All the footwear uppers are made from rewashed canvas, dye print and come with comfortable and breathable padding. What sets Greensole apart is the fact that the revenue of each purchase would go to refurbishing shoes and donating to needy children.

Greensole's collection

“As athletes, we ran hundreds of kilometres every year. We also ran through at least three to four pairs of sports shoes every year. The soles were in good condition but the shoe sides tore within months. This made us wonder if we could find some use for the intact soles of these quality sports shoes. A bit of research led to the idea of refurbishing them into trendy slippers,” tells Ramesh Dhami, co-founder of Greensole.

Greensole's collection

Greensole, a Peta-certified vegan footwear brand is a brainchild of Shriyans Bhandari and Ramesh Dhami and is available online.